Missing 17-year-old girl from Orlando located safe, foundation says

article

An Orlando teen who was missing for one week has been located and is now back home safe, a Florida-based foundation that assisted in the search for her confirmed to FOX 35 on Sunday.

17-year-old Jiarrah Ramos was reported missing from her Orlando home on Oct. 24. The Miya Marcano Foundation, which was started after a 19-year-old woman from Orlando was kidnapped and murdered last month, got involved in the case on Thursday after the mother of Ramos reportedly reached out.

The Miya Marcano Foundation then confirmed on Sunday just before 10 a.m. that Jiarrah has been located and is home safely. Police shortly after confirmed the update.

RELATED: Miya Marcano Foundation hosting inaugural event Nov. 5 in South Florida

"We are extremely overjoyed that Jiarrah is safe and at home with her loved ones and the ability to support this family during this difficult time is the bases of the Miya Marcano Foundation," said spokesperson Jodi Lewis.

The Miya Marcano Foundation said that they sent letters to over eight local and state representatives, the Orlando Police Department, and the Colonial High School principal. They also worked with the media to garner attention.

"First of all I want to thank the Miya Maracano Foundation and I’m so grateful that shes home. Thank you to the social following and I want to just give the Foundation a million thank yous. My baby is home" Rose Marie Santos, mother of Jiarrah, said in a press release from the foundation.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

"This shows that there’s strength in numbers and we need to all come together to bring our children home. While we’re extremely pleased with the outcome, we continue to receive messages about other missing children and adults. We thank each and every one of you for helping to bring Jiarrah home safely and we urge you to continue to support the Foundation" Lewis reportedly continued.

The Miya Marcano Foundation was created to help find missing people.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.