Nearly 100 guests forced to leave Florida hotel after being told it was sold

Nearly 100 tourists are looking for a place to stay on Thursday night after they have been kicked out of their hotel with nowhere to go.

This all went down at Champions World Resort in Kissimmee.

Many of them got a call in their rooms saying that the hotel had been sold and they had to get out of their rooms by 4 p.m.

FOX 35's David Bodden was at the scene as people exited the resort. He observed a person who seems to work at the hotel going door to door, checking rooms.

Many of the guests leaving say they do not know what they are going to do.

"We don't have anywhere to go. Our flights are for the 7th and I've already paid and this is a big inconvenience. They didn't let us know. We booked it months ahead. We've been here already a week," one guest who was kicked out said.

The guest, who is from the New England area, is visiting with 14 other members of her family. The hotel said that they would refund her for the remainder of her stay but she expressed to FOX 35 that it will be tough to find lodging for that many people at the price she booked at the Champions World Resort.

FOX 35 has made several attempts to contact a member of management to try and figure out what is going on. However, all of our calls have gone to different voicemails.

We will continue to dig for more details, check back for updates.