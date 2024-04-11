Watch: O.J. Simpson said his ‘health is good’ in final video before death

O.J. Simpson , the NFL running back who was later infamously acquitted of his ex-wife's murder, passed away Thursday following a battle with prostate cancer, just two months after his final post on social media assuring fans that his health was "good."

In a video posted on Simpson’s verified X account ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Simpson addressed his ongoing health battle.

"Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good," he said in the video filmed by a pool in Las Vegas. "Obviously I'm dealing with some issues, but I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."

He continued: "It was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive words. Thank you."

Entertainment outlet TMZ noted that Simpson was battling prostate cancer in recent years and had been in hospice care for the last few months.

In the video, he also gave his prediction that the San Francisco 49ers would win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

FILE - O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

"I see 24-20 WIN! by the 49ers," he continued. "That's not hope, I'm basing it on the quality of the football players."

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22.

O.J. Simpson dies at 76

On Thursday, the "Simpson Family" wrote a statement on Simpson’s X account, stating: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer."

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the family wrote.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.