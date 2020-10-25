Ocala police chief killed in plane crash

article

The Ocala Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 on Sunday that its police chief, Greg Graham, died in a plane crash.

Marion County deputies say they, along with Marion County Fire Rescue, responded to the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Avenue in Dunnellon in reference to a plane crash on Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the single-engine plane and the pilot, who was the sole occupant on the plane.

Officials were able to identify the pilot as Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

In a news release, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said, "The family of Chief Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all who knew Chief Graham experienced a tragedy today. Right now, the focus is to assist his family and his family in blue who are impacted by his sudden and tragic loss."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office held a news briefing Sunday afternoon to discuss the crash and Graham's passing.

Members of the policing community and others in Marion County are expressing their sentiments on social media about Chief Graham's passing.