Ocala Police Department welcomes K-9 Graham, named after previous police chief

The Ocala Police Department proudly introduced its newest addition to the K-9 unit, K-9 Graham, on Monday.

The Belgian Malinois is certified as an apprehension and drug detection canine and gets his name from Ocala’s previous, and much beloved, Chief of Police Greg Graham.

Chief Graham joined the Ocala Police Department in 1983 and served as Ocala’s police chief from 2012 to 2020. Chief Graham lost his life in an airplane crash on October 25, 2020.

"Greg Graham left a huge legacy to the City of Ocala and the police department. He touched so many lives. Having a K-9 that carries his name is just one way that we as an agency can continue to remember a great man," said current Ocala Chief of Police Mike Balken.

K-9 Graham was donated to the Ocala Police Department by two local business owners: Doug Cone, of Cone Distributing, and John Duggan, of Black Label Marine Group.

The two business owners each donated half the cost of the dog. The total cost of the canine was $9,500.

"Police K-9s are incredibly important tools that we use to address crime in Ocala. Dogs like K-9 Graham will help officers get guns and drugs off the streets," said K-9 Graham's handler, Officer Amado Burgos.

The K-9 certification program consists of 480 initial hours before the dog can start working actively on patrol. Additional training is ongoing throughout the career of all K-9s on active duty with the department.