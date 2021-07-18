Deputies search for 4 missing teens last seen Saturday in Ocala

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find four teenagers last seen on Saturday in Ocala.

Investigators are looking for Nova Hall, 17, along with Kaleb Honor, 16, Amariya Smith, 13, and Michael Allen, 15. Investigators said the teens were seen at the Marcos Pizza, located at 4606 SW HWY 200 in Ocala.

Left to right: Kaleb Honor, 16, Amariya Smith, 13, and Micheal Allen, 15.

Deputies say the teens ran away from the 5600 block of southwest 60th Avenue in Ocala.

Officials say Hall was last seen wearing a purple jacket. They say she has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.

If you have any information on any of the four teens' whereabouts, please call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office.