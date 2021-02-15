Ocala Police: Search ongoing for armed and dangerous felon

Ocala Police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Benjamin Townsel is facing charges and is accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

MORE NEWS: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Risk of severe weather in Central Florida

Police say that if you see him, do not approach him. Contact the Ocala Police Department immediately.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.