On this day: Caylee Anthony, the daughter of Casey Anthony, would have turned 16-years-old

Caylee Anthony, the daughter of Florida mother Casey Anthony, would have turned 16-years-old on Monday.

Caylee Anthony vanished in the summer of 2008 at just two-years-old. After 31 days, Casey's mother, Cindy, reported Caylee missing. The girl's remains were eventually found in a wooded area near the family home.

Casey Anthony went on to be acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011 but was convicted of four counts of lying to police. However, these two counts were later dropped. She served about three years in prison while awaiting trial.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a series of interviews with Casey Anthony in 2017 revealed that she felt that Caylee "would be a total badass. I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports and putting up with no nonsense."

Then, two years ago on Dr. Oz, Casey Anthony's parents reportedly said that Caylee died in an accident and that Casey "just panicked and I think it just snowballed into a big mess."

At the end of last year, records showed that Casey Anthony filed papers to start a private investigation company in West Palm Beach.

