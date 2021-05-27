Orlando International Airport gearing up for busy Memorial Day weekend

The gates are busy at Orlando International Airport. A steady stream of travelers were spotted this week rushing through the checkpoints – and it's expected to get busier!

This is expected to be one of the busiest travel days across the country.

The airport is expecting 300,000 people to travel out of Orlando International Airport this Memorial Day holiday.

About 57,000 are expected to leave there on Thursday. That’s more, even, than they expect on Friday.

MORE NEWS: Royal Caribbean submits test cruise plan to CDC for approval

Airport leaders told FOX 35 News last week that airport travel is up tremendously from this time last year.

AAA says now that more people are getting vaccinated, it's expecting more than 37 million people to travel this weekend.

The company says the cost of airfare has increased 14-percent from last year. But, not only that: car rental rates have doubled and mid-range hotel prices have increased between 29 and 34-percent.

Advertisement

With all of that being taken into consideration, AAA says those higher costs are not keeping people off the roads and out of the skies.