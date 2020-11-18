Orlando International Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel

Orlando International Airport leaders are expecting Thanksgiving travel to begin on Friday. They’re asking passengers to remember CDC guidelines.

“It’s important,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said. “Wear the mask and wear it properly.”

The CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said its crucial passengers wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands as they travel for Thanksgiving.

Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1, airport staff expects about 40,000 people to fly each day.

“We’re still 60 percent down from where we were last year but we are anticipating a busier Thanksgiving holiday,” Brown said.

The airport is doing its part, keeping up with cleanings, providing hand sanitizer and making sure travelers wear masks. Staff also wants to remind travels they can bring a 12-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer with them in their carry-on.

“Even though we’re not as crowded as we were, you want to make sure you have plenty of time to process through,” Brown said. “You’re going to need to be patient. We’re going to be here to help you.”

The airport authority CEO said while COVID-19 cases are low in Orange County, there are concerns about travelers coming in and out of the area from other parts of the country.

“How we measure that, it’s pretty difficult right now to guess what that is,” Brown said. “Yeah, it's concerning, but it's concerning for the whole country.”

He sid travel advisories and mandatory quarantines in other states will help.

Travelers FOX 35 News spoke to are not too worried.

“All the precautions they’re putting in place are pretty good,” traveler Nick Rogers said.