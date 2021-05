article

The Orlando Police Department says that they are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

They said that George Wisenbaker was last seen on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Anderson Street and Westmoreland Avenue.

They ask that if anybody has any information on his whereabouts, please contact them at 321-235-5300.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.