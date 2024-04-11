Orlando weather live updates: Tornado watch for Central Florida, strong storms moving in

Stream FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates

FOX 35 Storm Alert Day - Live updates

1:26 p.m. - Ground stops at Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport

According to the FAA's website, departing flights to Orlando and Tampa have been grounded due to thunderstorms in the area. Flights already in the air are being slowed to help alleviate the amount of flights coming to Florida and leaving Florida, per the FAA.

1:10 p.m. - Tornado watch expanded to Orange, Seminole Counties

Orange County and Seminole County are now under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

A TORNADO WATCH means weather conditions are favorable for a possible tornado to form (a WARNING means a tornado has been confirmed either via radar or trained spotters).

12:40 p.m. - Tornado warnings for Flagler, Volusia Counties

Flagler and Volusia Counties were under a tornado warning until shortly after 1 p.m. as a line of strong thunderstorms moved into the area.

FOX 35 Storm Alert Day

Much of Central Florida is now under a tornado watch as strong thunderstorms move across Central Florida on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a line of strong to severe storms that will roll in this afternoon in Central Florida.

As far as the thunderstorm threat goes, the primary mode of severe weather will be damaging wind gusts past 60 mph. Up toward the Georgia border, there will be an outside chance for a tornado and hail.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a windy and hot day before storms arrive. Winds will gust to 40 mph, so be sure to pay attention to keep in the lane as you head into work this morning.

On the way home this afternoon, you'll likely be navigating wet roads and potential downpours. While students will have no trouble on the way to school, with thunderstorms in the area during their afternoon release, there may be lightning delays in letting them outside.

The bad weather will eventually move out of our region after 8 p.m.

Beyond today, we'll look forward to a gorgeous end to the week with highs around 80° and low humidity.

Don't get used to it because a big warm-up follows for next week with highs routinely near 90°. Our typical high is 83°.

