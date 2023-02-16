Orlando weather: Warm and sunny in Central Florida before next cold front arrives

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No weather concerns today across Central Florida! Looks like a beautiful, sun filled day, high near 85 inland and low to upper 70s along the beaches. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds-dry all day

BEACHES:

Nice day along the beaches. Skies are dry with some coastal clouds. Rip current risk is low, but the UV Index remains high. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Surf is small, generally around knee-thigh high in a mixed swell.

THEME PARKS:

Perfect day for the theme parks! After a cool start, high for the pm heads to mid- 80s with sun filled skies. Stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue rising well into the 80s during the day, nights will feature low-mid 60s. Record or near record highs are quite possible Friday. Upper 80s start to phase in then. Plenty of sunshine expected and an isolated shower possible on Friday as a front will be coursing through during that time.

Front departs by Friday night. High pressure fills in creating breeze Northeast winds for the weekend and cooler temps. High near 70 on Saturday, dry skies with the trend continuing through the weekend. 80s return quickly by next work and school week. Skies looks rain free in the extended outlook.