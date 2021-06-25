Police: 5 juveniles shot during party at American Legion in Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after five juveniles were shot at an American Legion.

Officers say it happened on Thursday at around 10:26 p.m.

Multiple units were called to a report of shots fired at the American Legion, located at 4701 Northwest 6th Street.

Investigators say once at the scene, they found four juvenile victims outside and one inside of the building - all of whom had been shot.

The ages and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Officials say there was a party at the American Legion when two shooters pulled out guns and began shooting.

The department says there are no suspects in custody at this time, as officers continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department's Detectives Bureau at 352-393-7710 or Crimestoppers at 352-372-7867.