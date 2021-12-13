Driver hospitalized after launching vehicle off 8-story parking garage, police say

A person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after driving off the top of an eight-story parking garage, according to police.

Tavares police officers are investigating after they Jewels Sartin, of Tavares, drove a Ford Mustang over the edge of the top floor of the parking garage. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The vehicle launched some 30 feet away and landed in an empty lot between the parking garage and a BB&T bank located at 224 N. Sinclair Ave., police said. The driver then fled on foot but was located by officers.

"The motive/intent is unknown at this point and being investigated," said Detective Courtney Sullivan with the Tavares Police Department.

Dan Flemming lives in Mount Dora and goes to the parking garage often. He said the top two floors of the garage have been chained off, blocked to traffic for years. Still, he said he has seen people go through the chains anyway.

"Because I do the stairs, I’m out of everybody’s way. But I have heard a lot of ‘vroom vroom’ and how they run through here," Flemming said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed against the driver so far.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.