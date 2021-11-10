Police: Man wanted for injuring seagull with shovel at Florida beach

article

Police are searching for a man who they say injured a seagull with a shovel at a Florida beach.

The Marco Island Police Department said that the man was seen last Friday, Nov. 5, using a shovel to injure a seagull.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and urge that you call 239-389-5050 if you know anything related to the incident.

