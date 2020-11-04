Polls seem off? Expert says don't overlook the margin of error

The polling business has gotten some serious criticism with many pollsters so off with their predictions.

Peter Brown worked as the former Assistant Director for the Quinnipiac Poll from 2006 to 2019 and he told FOX 35 that it is not an easy thing to get right and that some pollsters are better than others.

ELECTION 2020 | Results: Tracking the Presidential race, local wins and loss

"Viewers need to understand that when the poll says their margin of error is three points, that means their margin of error is three points. And it's actually more like six because there's three on each side," Brown explained. "You get three points off the actual vote, that's pretty good if your margin of error is three points."

He said that the margin of error should not be overlooked by anyone.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest 2020 election updates.