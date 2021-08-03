2 injured in shooting at Ocala mall parking lot, police say

article

The Ocala Police Department said two people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall parking lot.

The department said it received initial reports that there was an active shooter at the mall on Tuesday, but it turned out to be an isolated incident, according to investigators.

Detectives said the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on any possible arrests or suspects.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call Det. Mary Williams at 352-812-1818 or leave an anonymous tip using CrimeStoppers at 352-368-STOP.

