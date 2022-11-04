Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week.

The system is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to initially be very broad and disorganized, but we could see subtropical or tropical depression beginning early next week while it moves over the southwestern Atlantic and in Florida's direction.

As of Friday, development chances over the next five days are at 40-percent.

"Local impacts could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 20-30mph, rising seas-surf, beach erosion during times of higher tides as the full moon phase influences tide cycles," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

If the system becomes a named storm, it would be called Nicole.

With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in Volusia County and Flagler County announced Thursday that they'll be tracking the storm which poses a threat to Florida's coastline. Flagler County officials warn that the Intracoastal Waterway may see minor flooding as tides are expected to be about a foot above normal.

"Our greatest concerns are the coastal impacts from higher tides and surf, waves of up to 7 feet," said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. "This could further damage our already significantly-weakened dune system."

Officials with Flagler County said property owners on the coast should expect "direct impacts to the beaches and dune systems."

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.