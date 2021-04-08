Publix expands curbside pickup option to more Central Florida stores

article

More Publix locations are adding a curbside pickup option for shoppers who need their groceries but don’t want to leave the car.

Signs at several Publix locations in Central Florida began to appear in parking spots over the weekend stating that it was reserved for curbside pickup customers. Two of the Orlando stores to add the option include the location at Curry Ford and Conway Road and one on Semoran Blvd.

To use the curbside option, visit the website, choose your items and select a pickup time from the choices listed.

There is a $10 minimum to check out.