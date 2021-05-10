Report: DOJ investigating Rep. Gaetz on medical marijuana influence

The Department of Justice is expanding its investigation into U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz, a new report says.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Department of Justice is now looking into how Gaetz may have used his influence to craft laws and rules about medical marijuana that would benefit his friends.

The investigation into Gaetz started last year after the arrest of Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

At the time, Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes.

