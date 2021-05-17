Seminole County adds 3 school campuses to administer vaccines to kids ages 12-15

article

Seminole County Emergency Management officials say they plan to keep a vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall open as long as it takes to get all 28,000 children ages 12-15 in the area vaccinated.

At present, 191,014, or 45.3%, of Seminole County’s eligible population have been vaccinated, according to county health officials.

This week, three Seminole County Public Schools campuses have been added to the mix for kids who are eligible to receive a free Pfizer vaccine. Children must have parental consent to get the vaccine.

Below are locations and times for

TUESDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:0 0a.m.-7:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:0 0p.m.

Seminole High School, Sanford, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:0 0p.m.

THURSDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Lake Brantley High School, Altamonte Springs, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:00p .m.

Eastmonte Park, Altamonte Springs, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.* (only single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be dispensed at this site to individuals ages 18+)

SATURDAY:

