Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria.

Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were distributed between June 8 and June 22 to warehouses located in California, Minnesota, North Carolina and Rhode Island before being shipped nationwide to retail facilities and consumers online, according to Stormberg Foods' recall.

The treats were packaged in branded plastic bags.

The recall was initiated after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) notified the company on July 6 that a sample had tested positive for Salmonella, which can pose a risk to people and animals .

"Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products" especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after touching the product or an exposed surface, according to the recall notice.

Pets that are infected may be lethargic, have decreased appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever and may even vomit. In some cases, infected pets that are not showing any symptoms can pass it on to other pets or people.

Salmonella symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. However, in rare cases it can also can "result in more serious ailments," the notice said.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. However, the company along with the NCDA & CS are still investigating what caused the problem.

