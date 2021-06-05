SpaceX launching new Sirius XM satellite during late-night liftoff

article

If you stay up late on Saturday night, you'll be able to catch SpaceX lighting up the sky with its next launch.

The space company is scheduled to send up a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying a broadband satellite for Sirius-XM.

The one-hour and 59-minute window for liftoff begins at 12:26 a.m. ET (Sunday morning) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The satellite is the second one launched by SpaceX as part of an effort to replace the outdated ones that are currently in orbit.

