SpaceX scrubs Sunday night Starlink launch due to 'unfavorable weather'

SpaceX scrubbed its Starlink satellite mission planned for Sunday night due to weather.

"Due to unfavorable weather tonight, now targeting Monday, February 15 at 10:59 p.m. EST for Falcon 9's launch of 60 Starlink satellites," the space company tweeted.

The launch, now scheduled for Monday at 10:59 p.m., will lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A second launch is still set to blast off from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center early Tuesday morning at 1:17 a.m.

Both missions are expected to be carrying around 60 satellites each into orbit.

Starlink satellites reportedly help provide global internet coverage from space.

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite Internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable," SpaceX says.

SpaceX says there are now hundreds of Starlink satellites in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of the small satellites in orbit.

