SpaceX is expected to launch 34 Starlink satellites and the AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from the Kennedy Space Center.

The aerospace company's Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the satellites is expected to lift off at 9:10 p.m. ET. If the launch is scrubbed, there are backup opportunities planned for either Sunday at 8:48 p.m. ET or Monday at 12:48 a.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and eight Starlink missions, SpaceX said on its website. Following stage separation, SpaceX said the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will also be Falcon 9’s first five-burn mission.

The rocket launch can be streamed live on SpaceX's YouTube page below: