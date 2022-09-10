Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from Florida Saturday: How to watch

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:48AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando
US-SPACE-SATELLITE-SPACE X article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 4-20 mission, launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 4, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Expand

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is expected to launch 34 Starlink satellites and the AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from the Kennedy Space Center. 

The aerospace company's Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the satellites is expected to lift off at 9:10 p.m. ET. If the launch is scrubbed, there are backup opportunities planned for either Sunday at 8:48 p.m. ET or Monday at 12:48 a.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and eight Starlink missions, SpaceX said on its website. Following stage separation, SpaceX said the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. 

This will also be Falcon 9’s first five-burn mission.

The rocket launch can be streamed live on SpaceX's YouTube page below: