State attorney's office looks for retired lawyers to help with backlog of cases

article

The State Attorney's Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit is looking for retired attorneys to volunteer in its offices.

In a news release, it said those with legal experience are invited to volunteer to assist in the prosecution of cases in Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion or Sumter Counties.

Last month, courtrooms in the area opened for jury trials after being suspended for nearly a year. That closure created a backlog in the caseload.

The news release said:

"Volunteers can choose the amount of time to dedicate to the office and the way they would like to participate. Volunteer activities include, but are not limited to, evidence review, discovery exchange, courtroom observation, or administrative tasks."

If you are a retired attorney and are interested in serving as a volunteer, you're asked to contact Assistant State Attorney Cindy Harper at 352-671-5887 or email charper@sao5.org.