Sunshine and comfy temperatures following chilly week

Central Florida is starting off chilly once again on Thursday, but for those not cool with the cold weather, don't worry -- Florida will be back to its warm self by the afternoon.

A frost advisory was in effect for northern counties until 9 a.m. By the afternoon, Florida will warm up into the 70s.

"Think of it this way, you'll be able to feel your toes again!" said meteorologist Jayme King.

Orlando will see a high of 73.

Tonight, it will be milder with widespread 50s across Central Florida, so you'll still need a sweater or blanket.

Advertisement

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecast

Another front will move in on Friday and Saturday with rain chances increasing. After that, sunshine prevails and we'll see another dip in temperatures. Highs will tumble down into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.