The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift adds 15 additional shows in 2024

Taylor Swift's era isn't over just yet.

The sensational pop star announced on Instagram Thursday that she's adding shows in three states and a few in Toronto, Ontario next fall.

Swift will be in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before her stop in Toronto in 2024.

Gracie Abrams will be joining her for all 15 newly added shows next October and November.

The complete scheduled is listed below:

Oct. 18 - 20: Miami at Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25 - 27: New Orleans at Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1 - 3: Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 15 - 16 & Nov. 21 - 23: Toronto Ontario at Rogers Centre

The Eras Tour was set to end next week in Los Angeles. The singer-songerwriter has been playing to sold out crowds across the country since March.

When tickets went on sale in fall of 2022, there was mayhem online after the Ticketmaster site crashed during pre-sale. The company said the site was overwhelmed by fans and attacks from bots. Thousands lost their tickets after waiting online for hours.

Now fans have a second chance.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now. Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.