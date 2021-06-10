Thousands expected to rumble into town for Daytona Truck Meet

Tens of thousands of people will rumble into Central Florida this weekend for the Daytona Truck Meet.

Last year's event was postponed because of the pandemic.

The large crowd is causing concerns about traffic in Daytona Beach. Over the Memorial Day weekend, police closed all eastbound bridge access for several hours because of large crowds. That made it difficult for people to get home and to work.

"At this point in time there are no plans on closing the bridges this weekend at all," officials said.

The Truck Meet starts Friday and runs until Sunday.