Thousands of dollars unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

Do you need some extra cash? Many Floridians have lots of money just waiting for them – and you can find it with just a couple of clicks.

The Orange County Clerk's Office published its unclaimed checks list. If you see your name, you have until September 1, 2021, to claim the money. The checks on the list were mailed but never cashed, maybe because the recipient moved or stashed it in a drawer somewhere and forgot about it.



"Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs," said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. "That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list."

You can check for your name HERE.

Outside of Orange County, there's about $2 billion in unclaimed money in the state, according to The Florida Department of Financial Services.

Officials say most of the unclaimed money is from dormant accounts in financial institutions, insurance and utility companies, securities, and trust holdings.

"In addition to money and securities, unclaimed property includes tangible property such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps, historical items and other miscellaneous articles from abandoned safe deposit boxes."

The good news is that there is no statute of limitations, and citizens have the right to claim their property at any time at no cost.

To check if you have unclaimed money or property, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.

