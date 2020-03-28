Tracking coronavirus: More than 500 new cases in Florida reported overnight; 54 dead

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:00 a.m. -- As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 3,198 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 46.

7:00 a.m. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes. Read more HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Individuals who are overdue on child support payments should not expect to receive a stimulus check according to a post on medium.com by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic.

11:30 a.m -- The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported that coronavirus cases in the state jumped nearly 600 since Friday to 3,763. Florida's death toll also rose to 54. Read more HERE.

