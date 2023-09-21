Tree falls on man riding tractor in Gainesville, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man was pinned down by a tree as he was riding on a tractor in Gainesville on Wednesday, according to the Alachua Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police were called to San Felasco Park shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday after a caller said he was working in the park on a tractor when a tree fell on him. He said he had difficulty breathing when he was pinned between the tree and the tractor.

Photo: Alachua Police Department

"It is calls like these that team work is crucial amongst one another," police wrote on Facebook. "The Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center, The Alachua County Fire Rescue, The Alachua Police Department, and the Alachua Police Department’s Communication Center demonstrated dedication in providing a service we are proud to deliver to our citizens."

The man's condition at this time is unknown.