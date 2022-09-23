Tropical Depression 9 projected to make landfall in Florida as major Cat 3 hurricane

article

Tropical Depression 9 is now forecast to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane with possible landfall in Florida.

The system is located east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday night and early Monday," the NHC said. "Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight (Friday). More significant intensification is forecast on Sunday and Monday."

Current models show the system strengthening into a Category 1 Hurricane Hermine early Monday. By Wednesday, the models show it becoming a Category 2 hurricane over Cuba before moving toward Florida on Wednesday morning at a major Category 3 hurricane.

If the system does make landfall in Florida as a hurricane, it would be the second time a hurricane named Hermine impacted the state. In 2016, Hurricane Hermine made landfall east of St. Marks, Florida. At the time, Hermine was the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma on October 24, 2005.

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team is also tracking several other systems in the Atlantic.

HURRICANE FIONA

Fiona is moving away from Bermuda and has weakened a bit with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The system brought hurricane conditions to the island.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass to the northwest of Bermuda during the next few hours," the NHC said. "Fiona's center will then approach Nova Scotia later today, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador over the Labrador Sea on Sunday."

Some slight weakening is forecast on Friday, however Fiona is forecast to be a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds when it approaches and moves over Nova Scotia on Friday and Saturday.

Fiona is creating rough surf along the east coast of the U.S. Surfers and swimmers at Florida beaches should be cautious.

TROPICAL STORM GASTON

Gaston is expected to turn southeastward on Friday with tropical storm conditions affecting the westernmost Azores Islands. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The NHC says the center of Gaston will move near or over portions of the Azores on Friday through early Saturday. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 10

Tropical Depression 10 formed over the far eastern Atlantic. As of Friday morning, it is located east-northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"The depression could become a tropical storm during the next day or so before weakening later this weekend," the NHC said. If it does become a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Ian, assuming Tropical Depression 9 forms into Hermine first.

OTHER SYSTEM

Another area of low pressure is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system remains possible over the next several days while it drifts northwestward or northward over the central tropical Atlantic. As of Friday, chances of development are at 30-percent.