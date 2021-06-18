Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form in Gulf

article

We could see our 3rd named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season very soon.

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings for the central Gulf Coast ahead of the likely formation of Tropical Storm Claudette. The system is expected to dump several inches of rain on Louisiana as it slogs ashore.

"The system is moving toward the north near 14 mph and this general motion is expected for the next day or so," the NHC said. "On the forecast track, the system will approach the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday. A slow northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall through the weekend. Some strengthening is forecast, and a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form over the west-central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico later today."

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Heavy rain is expected to continue affecting South Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Father's Day on Sunday, with as much as 12 inches of rain possible as the storm slogs through. The system is not supposed to have any direct impact to Florida.

Tropical Storm Bill formed earlier this week as it moved away from the east coast of the U.S. and further into the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. Subtropical Storm Ana formed before the official start of the 2021 hurricane season.

The next name on the list is Danny.

NOAA issued its annual hurricane season outlook last month, calling for an above-average number of storms in 2021, but not as many as last year’s record-breaking season.

