Tropical Storm Nicole: Here's what time you should be indoors

Florida residents are preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the east coast of the state on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials already have voluntary evacuation orders in place for several counties as the storm threatens to bring strong wind gusts and several feet of storm surge.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says the worst of the weather from Nicole will come depending on what part of Florida you live in. Residents southeast of Orlando, between Kissimmee and Melbourne, can expect the worst weather to begin Wednesday evening.

In the Orlando-metro area, expect weather to deteriorate starting Wednesday night and then residents in northern Florida can expect the worst weather to begin early Thursday.

If you still need to grab some last-minute hurricane preparations, the FOX 35 Storm Team says you should have those complete by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In Volusia County, the sheriff says structures on the beachside are at risk of collapse and there is a countywide curfew starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Be sure to have enough supplies – including water, food, medicine, pet food – for at least two days. If your county has been advised to evacuate, officials say to take this storm seriously and evacuate if you can.

