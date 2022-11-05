Tropics watch: Disturbance in the Atlantic could target Florida next week

A disturbance in the Atlantic has an increased chance of tropical development and forecasters say it could have weather impacts on Florida.

The area of low pressure has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical system early next week. As of Saturday, it has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"A subtropical or tropical depression could form during the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic," the National Hurricane Center said.

What does that mean for Florida?

While there is still uncertainty about where the system may go and when, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette says Florida should expect an increase in rain, gusty winds, and increasing surf along the Florida beaches as it moves closer to the Bahamas mid-week.

RELATED: Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm

"If you had beach plans this week, just not ideal weather conditions," said Cassette. adding that rain chances are expected to increase Wednesday and Thursday.

If it does become a named storm, it would be named Nicole.

Also on the radar is another area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of Bermuda that could become tropical or subtropical during the next two to three days. The FOX 35 Storm Team will be watching it.

Hurricane season wraps up Nov. 30.