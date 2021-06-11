Trucks on display as ‘Truck Meet 2021' hits Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is expecting more than 35,000 people for the 2021 Daytona Truck Meet.



Police Chief Jakari Young said it’s all hands on deck for police officers, along with other agencies in Volusia County.

"This year’s Truck Meet is being billed as the largest so far, and it’s already supposedly the largest truck show in the world," he said.

He said this year, truck fans were given a designated spot at One Daytona to help control crowds.

"If they don’t have a designated area that they can go and hang out and show off their trucks then they’re gonna create their own party all over the city, and then we’re gonna be running around from vacant lot to parking lot all weekend long," he said.

For Jayce Cook attending the event is a dream come true.

"It’s a great experience. It's my first year. I’ve been working on the truck for two years, a 17-year-old dream. I’m 34 years old," he said.

He said he’s excited to have front row seats all weekend with his family of seven.

"I’m just gonna sit here in a lawn chair on the side of the road and just sit and look and videotape it and enjoy it," he said.

The truck meet runs until Sunday.

