Tuesday's storms cause damage in Alachua County

article

Tuesday's storms across Florida caused damage in Alachua County.

FOX 35 viewers Bill and Kala Fuhrmann shared some photos with us from the Micanopy area on Williston Road.

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Damage consisted of down trees, powerlines and a smashed chicken coop.

Bill said his granddaughter's treehouse ended up in the middle of his yard and that his neighbor lost their trampoline.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Advertisement