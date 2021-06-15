Expand / Collapse search

Tuesday's storms cause damage in Alachua County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday's storms across Florida caused damage in Alachua County.

FOX 35 viewers Bill and Kala Fuhrmann shared some photos with us from the Micanopy area on Williston Road.

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Damage consisted of down trees, powerlines and a smashed chicken coop.

Bill said his granddaughter's treehouse ended up in the middle of his yard and that his neighbor lost their trampoline.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann

Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann