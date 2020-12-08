ULA plans Thursday Delta IV launch after months of delays

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has a rocket launch scheduled for Thursday.

They plan to launch their Delta IV rocket off the ground, aiming to complete its mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The launch window is said to open at 5:50 p.m.

MORE: SpaceX Dragon 2 cargo ship docks on International Space Station

The launch has been reportedly been delayed several times since June.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.