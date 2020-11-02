ULA to launch spy satellite from Space Coast on Wednesday

The Space Coast has another busy week ahead as two launches are planned.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) was hoping to launch an Atlas V rocket on Tuesday, but delayed the launch until Wednesday.

ULA pushed back the launch of its Atlas V rocket, carrying a military satellite, until Wednesday at 5:54 p.m. (EST).

ULA tweeted that the rocket was rolled out to the launch pad, but experienced "an upper payload environmental control system flow rate reduction," causing engineers to take time and troubleshoot the problem.

On Thursday, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The launch has been scrubbed several times already and when it actually does lift off, it will carry a satellite for the U.S. Air Force. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m.

