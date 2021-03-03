Universal Orlando 'evaluating' Dr. Seuss-themed land after book controversy

Possible changes could be coming to Universal Orlando's Dr. Seuss-themed land after several of the children's books were said to contain racist and insensitive imagery.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the announcement this week that 6 books -- including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" -- would no longer be published.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families," it said.

RELATED: 6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist and insensitive imagery

The other books affected are "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat’s Quizzer."

Awash with color, music and whimsy, Seuss Landing is where the beloved books of Dr. Seuss spring to life.

Advertisement

Universal Orlando immediately took action, removing the books from its shelves. The resort is now evaluating what to do with its Dr. Seuss-themed land, called Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, Universal said:

"Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises. We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing."

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster stunning 'light trail'

Seuss Landing is filled with attractions, stores, eateries, and decor all centered around Dr. Seuss. A play area in that section is themed after "If I Ran the Zoo," one of the books on the list. A gift shop in Seuss Landing is called Mulberry Street Store, which gets its name from "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," which is another book that will be discontinued.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.