VIDEO: Big Black bear breaks into Florida home, raids family's fridge

A big Black bear broke into a Central Florida home on Thursday morning.

Julieta Cuesta said the bear broke the screened porch to get into the backyard of her Heathrow residence. The bear was seen roaming around furniture on the porch, a video showed.

Likely looking for a snack – or maybe a White Claw – Cuesta said the bear opened the fridge on their porch but found nothing inside.

Their porch has since been fixed.

Central Florida is no stranger to bear sightings and encounters, and it shouldn't come as a shock. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the largest concentration of bears comes from the Ocala National Forest and St. Johns River basin.

With the help of home cameras, you're seeing more encounters, but bears have been around Central Florida for a while.

The FWC shared the following ways to deter them from coming into your neighborhood:

Bring dog food inside. The same goes for bird feeders.

If you use a grill, make sure it is cleaned. The smoke can attract bears to be curious.

Make sure your trash is secured.

If you see a bear in your neighborhood, clear the area, and allow the animal to find its way out. They will likely come down or out on their own when it's clear and dark.

