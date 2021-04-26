Video: Cat takes swim in Key West while wearing cat-sized life jacket

A Maine Coon cat called Fisher took a refreshing swim in Key West, Florida.

Storyful reported that the swim took place on April 17.

Video provided to them by Fisher’s owner shows the Maine Coon swimming in clear blue water while wearing a cat-sized life jacket.

The owner told Storyful that Fisher has been swimming since he was a kitten and also enjoys paddle boarding and riding around on boats.

