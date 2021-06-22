VIDEO: Florida fisherman passes massive whale shark off Florida coast

Whoa! A fishing charter took video of a massive whale shark passing their boat off the Florida coast.

FOX 35 spoke to Florida Fishing Fleet about the spotting. They said that Captain Lance saw the whale shark about 25 miles off the shore of Anna Maria Island while on a fishing charter.

He actually said that there were three whale sharks total, one being between 30 to 35 feet long. He described it as "the biggest one I have seen during my 15 years of charter fishing."

Captain Lance also said that he sees a couple of them a year and that "it's always cool to see them and you never know when they might have a big bonus cobia hanging out with them."

Florida Fishing Fleet is located in Cortez, Florida but travels often to Anna Maria Island.

