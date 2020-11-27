Video shows pursuit of suspect in fatal Daytona Beach shooting

A man has been arrested who authorities say shot and killed another during a card game on Wednesday in Daytona Beach.

Jermaine Antone Jackson is in custody and facing charges. Police say Warrick Williams, 43, was shot and killed after the two got into an argument while playing cards the night before Thanksgiving.

Jackson fled the scene before police arrived.

When police got to the scene on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., they say they found Williams with a gunshot wound and bleeding badly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to arrest Jackson following a chase after he fled from authorities.

A video posted by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows officers in pursuit of Jackson after he was spotted on Thanksgiving night. They say Jackson originally stopped, but fled the scene as the officers approached.

Jackson eventually crashed the vehicle into a fence on West Seminole Boulevard and fled on foot. He tried to evade capture by jumping into a pond, but he was quickly apprehended.

Jackson was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding. The Daytona Beach Police Department has a warrant for second-degree murder.