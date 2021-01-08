Volusia sheriff expresses outrage over death of Capitol Police officer

article

One of Central Florida's top law enforcement officers is sounding off on Wednesday's riot inside the U.S. Capitol Building and the subsequent announcement that a police officer was fatally injured during the alleged insurrection.

The officer has been identified as Brian Sicknick, 42, a member of the department's First Responder's Unit who joined the force in July 2008. Police say Sicknick's death was one of five tied to the protests -- three others died from "medical emergencies" and a fourth died after being shot.

"Mr. President, have you called Officer Sicknick's family to express your condolences? Have you called the families of the others you summoned to Washington?" Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted late Friday evening.

Chitwood continued, "As I see more and more video footage from the violent mob attack on our nation's Capitol, it's clear that President Trump and his enablers care less about Law & Order than they do about exploiting the anger of so many followers who have been misled and radicalized by lies."

More images surfaced on Friday showing a mob swarming the Capitol Building in riot gear, with one man photographed carrying zip ties and others seen brandishing clubs as they shattered windows and broke down barriers.

Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Shame on me for ever believing Trump was a friend to law enforcement. He is a friend to 1 person only: Donald Trump. He has exploited police. I was wrong to ever sign on in support of him. (May be news to those in the replies who will call me a Communist & Liberal Democrat)," Chitwood tweeted.

Family members of the slain Capitol Police officer are urging the public not to make his death a political issue and to respect their privacy as they mourn his death in the line of duty.

"Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember," said his older brother, Ken Sicknick, in a statement to Fox News on behalf of the family.

Lawmakers across party lines have mourned Sicknick’s loss, praising his service and sacrifice. He could lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda, Fox News is reporting.

Sicknick's death will be investigated as a homicide, the Capitol Police said, with the probe handled by Capitol Police, Washington's Metropolitan police, and federal agencies.

Sicknick was on duty at the Capitol when he was injured "while physically engaging with protesters," the statement said. The officer collapsed after the attack and was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Pennsylvania; Rosanne Boylan, 34, of Georgia; and Kevin Greeson, 55, of Alabama, died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, law enforcement officials said during a news conference on Thursday.

The other deceased person – identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt of California – was fatally shot by police during the riots.