Volusia County 14-year-old charged as adult after shootout with deputies

A 14-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies appeared before a judge on Friday for a court hearing.

It was more than two weeks ago when investigators say she and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, stole guns and shot at deputies. Those deputies fired back.

The judge at Friday's hearing said, "The charges are attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, armed burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief of a thousand dollars or more."

Authorities say the two foster kids ran away from a group home. The 12-year-old already made his appearance in court.

The judge said, "You are charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance. You’re also charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer."

The 14-year-old did not say a word as she was charged as an adult.

"The bond of the first two charges is going to be none. The bond for the criminal mischief charge is $20,000."

Advertisement

The teen will stay behind bars.