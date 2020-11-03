Voters in Florida report malfunctioning voting machines

Voters and election officials in Lee County, Florida, reported malfunctioning voting machines on Election Day.

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections reported that electronic scanners across the county were not reading the second page of ballots, according to local reports.

This footage from Fort Myers was shared by @DroppinScience_, who said, “Machines would not accept the 2nd page of our voting sheets. Had to deposit them into the voting machine bin for counting later, they said.”

RELATED: Lake County experiences computer issues on Election Day

In Lake County, voters at two precincts reported computer glitches while trying to cast their votes in the 2020 election.

"This morning shortly after opening the polls, we identified a computer problem in some precincts that incorrectly identified some voters were not registered in that precinct," the Lake County supervisor of elections told FOX 35 News.

Advertisement

This issue has since been resolved.

RELATED: Melania Trump casts ballot in Florida on Election Day