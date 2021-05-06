Walt Disney World and AdventHealth team up to build emergency room

article

A big announcement from Disney on Thursday: AdventHealth is becoming the official medical provider for Walt Disney World Resorts.

The two companies are partnering up to build a new emergency room and provide other health services. The emergency room will be built at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

The 24-hour hospital will provide services for guests, cast members, and athletes at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

"In these roles, they will provide our guests with a new suite of services, which will be a big help for those with health care questions as they plan for and enjoy their time at the most magical place on earth," said Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World Resort. "Vacations here should be about family, joy, magic and memories."

Should any park guests have questions before or during their vacation, they can access what will be known as the AdventHealth World of Wellness. Services include virtual and in-person consultations with a doctor. Right next to the new E.R. will be the AdventHealth Primary Care Plus Facility. It will be a 200,000-square foot, open air retail hub located at the Western Gateway near Walt Disney World Resort.

As the official medical provider for RunDisney and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, this multisport facility is being renamed the AdventHealth Arena.

"AdventHealth is here to help any guest with healthcare needs get back to the magic," said Randy Haffner, President/CEO of AdventHealth.

Upgrades and improvements to the Disney experience at the AdventHealth for Children Hospital will also be coming to the Walt Disney Pavilion in downtown Orlando.

For now, no timeline has been set for when these projects will be completed.